Texas State football (0-1) dropped its season opener against Nevada (2-0) 38-14 on Saturday at MacKay Stadium in Nevada.
Texas State was within striking distance at halftime with a 14-7 deficit, but the Bobcats couldn't come back from 24 unanswered points by the Nevada Wolf Pack.
"From an offensive standpoint, it was just the inconsistencies of running the football, getting into passing downs, drops, penalties, protection mishaps or just a bad ball," head coach Jake Spavital said. "Everybody seemed to have their moment of not doing their correct thing."
The Wolf Pack begun the game with a win already under their belt, and their momentum continued in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns, giving them a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Layne Hatcher found sophomore wide reciever Ashtyn Hawkins for a touchdown pass in the second quarter, making the score 14-7, which put the Bobcats in good conditions to mount a second half comeback.
Nevada capitalized on the Bobcats' three third-quarter turnovers, however, scoring 21 total points off of Texas State miscues.
After a field goal by Nevada made it 17-3, fumbles by Hatcher and sophomore runningback Lincoln Pare resulted in two scores for the Wolf Pack.
Hatcher's second interception of the day was returned for a touchdown by Nevada defensive back Bentlee Sanders to cap off the Wolf Pack's big third quarter at 38-7.
Hatcher and Hawkins connected again in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass, but the Bobcats couldn't overcome their turnover woes in their 38-14 loss.
Texas State edged out Nevada in total offensive yards 277-274, but -12 net rushing yards for the Bobcats negated what could've been a high scoring game.
Defensively, Texas State held Nevada to under 300 yards of total offense. Spavital said his defense played well but his offense put the other side of the ball in bad situations.
"Our defense was always in short fields and that tells me the offense was struggling," Spavital said. "It’s tough to overcome that stuff when we are constantly shooting ourselves in the foot and putting one side of the ball in bad field position."
Junior defensive lineman and Lousiana Tech transfer Levi Bell and senior linebacker Sione Tupou led the team with ten tackles each.
In his first game since transferring from rival Sun Belt foe Arkansas State, Hatcher finished the game going 33-51 with 289 passing yard, two interceptions and two touchdowns.
Hawkins caught both of Hatcher's touchdown passes and finished his day with 13 targets and 93 total yards.
"At the end of the day, we must go out and execute and stop putting ourselves in bad positions,” Spavital said.
The Bobcats will look to go an even 1-1 in their next game against the Florida International Panthers at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Bobcat Stadium.
