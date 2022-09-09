In their 2022 home opener, the Bobcats (0-1) will take on the Florida International University Panthers (1-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. As Texas State football moves past last week’s 38-14 loss to Nevada, the Bobcats look ahead to FIU, a squad they earned a win against last season.
The Bobcats, who haven’t won a home opener since 2018, are searching for their 51st win in a home opener, dating back to 1948.
Head coach Jake Spavital was ultimately dissatisfied with the performance of his team last weekend in Reno, Nevada. He and his team know, however, that they need to take a look in the mirror and find out what type of team they are.
“I think that the reason we’re disappointed and frustrated is because we’re not playing up to the style of play we should be playing to,” Spavital said. “That was kind of discouraging, that’s why [I think] they’re humbled ... Offensively and special teams-wise we had too many penalties, too many mistakes, too many execution errors, too many turnovers.”
The Bobcats will have a chance for a win this weekend, this time at home. Spavital expects FIU to be disciplined on all three sides of the ball and knows his team needs to bring more physicality on the field if they’re going to break their three-year home opener drought.
“It’s going to be who wants it the most,” Spavital said. “There’s got to be great focus, great discipline and there’s got to be a toughness to this entire deal ... nothing’s going to be handed to you … you’ve got to go out there and actually prove it.”
Junior offensive lineman Kyle Hergel was also disappointed in how he and his teammates performed against the Nevada Wolfpack. Hergel wants to change the culture at Texas State for the fans at Bobcat Stadium and expects to show the home crowd what Bobcat football is really about on Saturday.
“It’s been what it’s been the past three seasons,” Hergel said. “We’ve been working so hard, and that’s the product that we want to put on the field for everyone who comes and watches us. I think it’s important, we have to start changing this place. We’ve been talking about it for so long and I think that Saturday is going to show our best product.”
The Texas State home opener will feature a “Wear Maroon” promotion and a rally towel giveaway.
Kick-off for the matchup between the two squads is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
