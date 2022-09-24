Texas State football (2-2) defeated the Houston Christian University Huskies (1-2) 34-0 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos to shut out its first opponent since 2014 when the Bobcats took down Arkansas Pine-Bluff 65-0 at home.
The Bobcat defense did something that no other Bobcat defense has ever done since joining the FBS – hold an opponent to 142 total yards of total offense. The Huskies were held to 103 through the air, and more impressively 39 yards on the ground.
Head coach Jake Spavital was disappointed that his offense wasn’t as productive in the first half but was proud of his defense showing the resiliency to keep fighting, spending over three minutes more of game time on the field in the latter half.
"We’ve got to be a better offense, it’s a team game," Spavital said. "We talk all the time about how there’s a lot of adversity and you’ve got to work your way through the game. The defense, they didn’t complain about it, they just showed back up and kept making stops and making plays. I was really proud of them.”
Junior transfer quarterback Layne Hatcher had a game of his own, completing an efficient 27 of 41 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns.
The leading wide receiver for the Bobcats, senior wide receiver Marcell Barbee caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Barbee, who injured his ribs in the first game against Nevada, hadn’t shown this type of production so far this season – only catching two passes before Saturday's matchup against the Huskies.
“He was back to the old Barbee,” Spavital said. “It was fun watching him compete, you saw how he was throwing guys around and making those YAC [yards after catch] yards. I was just happy for him, he needed a game like that … hopefully he keeps building off of it. It’s starting to remind me of the 2020 Barbee.”
Junior outside linebacker Jordan Revels and the Bobcats know that although the non-conference games mean something, conference play is the most critical part of the schedule to produce wins.
“It’s going to work every day, but it’s times ten,” Revels said. “Knowing we’re going into conference and knowing this really means something, all the games mean something, but conference play is where it’s really at.”
The Bobcats have completed their non-conference schedule and will travel to Harrisburg, Virginia next weekend to face off against new Sun Belt Conference foe James Madison.
The matchup between the Dukes and Bobcats will be at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.