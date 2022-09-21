The Texas State women's soccer team (7-1-1) hopes to make it two in a row on the road as they travel to Georgia Southern University for an interconference matchup against the Eagles on Thursday.
The Bobcats dropped last year's contest against the Eagles after winning the previous two matchups. All-time, Texas State holds a 4-2-1 record over Georgia Southern.
Georgia Southern (1-2-4) will attempt to capture its first win since Aug. 25 following a tie with Troy University.
Sophomore forward Zoe Junior leads the Texas State team with four goals. Each of her goals has been match-winners, leading the conference and tieing for third in the nation.
Sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman was awarded the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her nine-save effort against Arkansas State. She has 24 saves and a .727 save percentage across eight matches.
The Eagles have five goals across seven matches of play. They have been held scoreless by opponents in four of those games.
The matchup is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Georgia.
