Texas State soccer (11-2-2, 5-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed another comeback victory on the road against the Troy University Trojans (1-4-2, 3-7-3 Sun Belt Conference), winning the match 2-1 at Troy Soccer Complex on Sunday afternoon.
The Bobcats came out of the gates playing aggressively as the team racked up five early fouls in the opening minutes, but were unable to get anything going on the offensive side of the field. With only two shot attempts in the first half, the Bobcats remained scoreless for the entire period.
The Trojans were aggressive offensively as the team's eight shots on goal in the first half led to a score from sophomore forward Jayla Gage as Troy headed to the intermission period with a 1-0 lead over Texas State.
Texas State matched Troy's offensive aggression in the second half, having attempted nine shots throughout the second period. Troys defense presented some issues for the Bobcats, however, with five saves in the half coming from freshman goalkeeper Nittany Vega.
The score remained 1-0 toward the end of the second half with time winding down for the Bobcats until an assist from sophomore forward Zoe Junior set up the game-tying goal for senior forward Kiara Gonzales down the stretch.
After a corner kick opportunity, the Bobcats were able to set up second goal coming from junior forward Olivia Wright in the final minutes of the game, taking a late 2-1 lead over the Trojans.
With limited time still on the clock, the Trojans looked to tie the game but ultimately fell short as the defense for Texas State rose to the occasion and held onto the lead.
With each team attempting 11 shots on goal throughout the game, they both combined for 22 total shots on the afternoon.
The Bobcats are set to face off at home against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-1-6, 4-0-3 Sun Belt Conference) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
