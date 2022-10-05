Texas State soccer (9-1-2, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) will face James Madison University (7-2-3, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Texas State is coming off a 1-0 road win against Southern Miss on Oct. 1, with the one goal scored by Southern Miss.
Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss leads the team with six goals, largely in part to her three goal effort in a 4-1 win against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 25.
James Madison won their previous game 1-0 against Appalachian State University on Sept. 30. Junior forward Izzi Wood leads the Mountaineers with four goals.
The matchup against JMU is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.