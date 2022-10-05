DUNCH

Texas State sophomore defender Anna Dunch (14) attempts to steal possession of the ball from Huskies senior midfielder Ryan Ford (24) in a game against Houston Baptist, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats won 2-1.

 Vanessa Buentello, Multimedia Editor

Texas State soccer (9-1-2, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) will face James Madison University (7-2-3, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Texas State is coming off a 1-0 road win against Southern Miss on Oct. 1, with the one goal scored by Southern Miss.

Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss leads the team with six goals, largely in part to her three goal effort in a 4-1 win against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 25.

James Madison won their previous game 1-0 against Appalachian State University on Sept. 30. Junior forward Izzi Wood leads the Mountaineers with four goals.

The matchup against JMU is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.