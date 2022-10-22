Texas State soccer (11-2-2, 5-2-1 Sun Belt Conference) will take a trip up north to West Virginia this Sunday to take on Marshall University (2-8-4, 1-4-3 Sun Belt Conference) in an interconference matchup.
This will go down as the first matchup between the two in each program’s history.
Currently, Texas State holds the conference lead between both Sun Belt divisions with 16 points, while Marshall comes in with just five conference points, which is second to last in the Sun Belt East Division.
Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss leads Texas State with eight goals and is tied for second in the Sun Belt Conference.
Marshall senior forward Morgan White sits tied with Goss for second place in goals in the conference.
The contest is set to take place at 12 p.m. on Sunday in Huntington, W. Va. at Hoops Family Field. The game will stream on ESPN+.
