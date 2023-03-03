Texas State Baseball (6-2) will take on Grand Canyon University (6-2) this Friday at GCU ballpark for game one of a three-game series.
Texas State came into the 2023 season hot, scoring 56 runs in its first three games. Since then, the Bobcats have maintained a consistent level of offensive efficiency, driving their record to an overall 5-2.
Senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez has led the Bobcats offensively this season with a .478 batting average and 11 hits including four home runs. Junior outfielder Cade Manning has also proven to be a notable component of the team this season, scoring eight times with only 16 at-bats.
Grand Canyon has hit its recent opponents hard as well, shutting down Gonzaga and Ohio State each in a two-game series. Junior infielder and MLB prospect Jacob Wilson and graduate student utility Zack Gregory have propped the team up with OPS's of 1.130 and .922, respectively.
GCU’s junior pitcher Zach Thornton has led the Antelopes in ERA this season with a 0.00 over 11.2 innings.
For Texas State, junior pitcher Levi Wells tops the Bobcats' ERA column with a 0.77 over the same stretch.
The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona.
