Texas State softball (29-19-1, 9-7-1 Sun Belt Conference) claimed a series sweep over the University of Louisiana Monroe (21-28, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday night, as it won 3-1 in their second match-up of the day.
Saturday night's contest was initially scheduled for Sunday, April 23, but was rescheduled due to anticipated rainstorms. The Bobcats dominated the day's early game by a score of 5-1 and things weren't much different in the rematch.
After six quick outs in the first inning, the Warhawks opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a home run to left field from junior infielder Andie Edwards. ULM was able to get two more runners on base, but then Texas State brought in its ace.
Junior pitcher Jessica Mullins stepped onto the mound to close out the second inning and held the Warhawks in check for the rest of the game.
The Bobcats matched the Warhawks in the bottom of the second when junior utility Anna Jones slammed a triple to right field before taking advantage of a sacrifice fly ball to make her way home.
Junior utility Hannah Earls singled and stole second base prior to being brought home by a double from senior infielder Sara Vanderford. The run gave Texas State a 2-1 lead leaving the bottom of the fifth.
Another single from Earls in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home junior utility J.J. Smith for the final score of the day. Mullins saw three up and three down in the top of the seventh to close the game.
Mullins struck out six batters while only being hit just once in a little over five innings pitched. The win brings her pitching record to 15-8, which ranks in the top 4 of the Sun Belt conference.
Earls logged a productive day with two hits, an RBI and a run scored in her three at-bats. Texas State sluggers as a whole notched 10 hits and were only struck out twice.
Next up, the Bobcats will take a mid-week road trip to Waco for a face-off with the Baylor Bears.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.