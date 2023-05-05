Texas State softball (32-21-1, 12-8-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated James Madison University (27-17, 12-10 Sun Belt Conference) 2-0 this Thursday to take the first game of the series.
Texas State got on board first in the second inning after Katerina Zarate reached first base on a walk, then stole second. Junior utility JJ Smith then batted her in to put the Bobcats on top 1-0.
The Bobcats added to their score with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Anna Jones reached first via a walk and stole second, Smith roped one through the third base gap and brought her in to make the score 2-0.
“Recently I was just trying to do too much,” Smith said. “I really zoned in and tried to just, do a little bit at a time.”
Texas State’s bats were sufficient for the win, but often lacked with runners in scoring position. Junior outfielder Piper Randolph roped a double to center in the bottom of the fourth inning but was left on base. Sophomore outfielder Ciara Trahan opened the fifth inning by getting to third base after a walk but was also stranded.
While offense lacked in the clutch moments, on the mound for the Bobcats, junior pitcher Jessica Mullins put on a clinic. Over a complete seven-inning performance, she posted six strikeouts while allowing only one hit and completing her second full-game shutout in her last three appearances.
“When she throws like that, we have a good chance to beat anybody,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “That’s a group that’s hit over 60 home runs this year, and, you know, she shut ‘em down in my opinion.”
The Bobcats’ next game of the series will take place on Friday, May 5. at Bobcats Softball Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4 p.m.
