Texas State baseball (14-6 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated A&M Corpus Christi (11-11 overall) on Tuesday with a score of 7-5.
The Islanders gained an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring two runs off of two RBI singles to finish the half-inning. Texas State swiftly came back with two runs of their own from two RBIs to tie the game 2-2.
The Bobcats gained a lead in the third inning after junior Davis Powell had his first home run of the season after hitting the ball right down the left field line and scoring two runners to bring Texas State to a 4-2 lead. Senior Jose Gonzalez came to the plate following Powell for back-to-back home run, his eighth of the season, which brought the Bobcats to a 5-2 lead.
The Islanders struggled with the pitching in the seventh inning, allowing the Bobcats two more runs due to wild pitches and walks that gave Texas State the opportunity to advance runners and score.
Following the seventh inning, Corpus Christi attempted a come back and scored three runs of their own. The Islanders had a two-run home run and an RBI single that advanced runners home and lessened the Bobcat lead to merely two runs, finishing off the game with a score of 7-5.
Head coach Steven Trout was not satisfied with the performance from Texas State baseball and is hoping to encourage them to push through games where they find it hard to perform as well as usual.
"I don't think it was a great night for us," Trout said. "Emotionally we weren't there, and [the] energy wasn't there like it was this weekend. You have to show up to play every day. That is probably where I'm frustrated...we have to do a better job at getting them ready to play every single day. I'm happy with the win but [we] need to come out tomorrow and play better."
The Bobcats will take on Houston Christian University at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Bobcat Ballpark.
