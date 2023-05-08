Texas State softball (33-22-1, 13-9-1 Sun Belt Conference) won it's final conference series of the 2023 season against James Madison University (28-18, 13-11 ) this weekend at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
The Bobcats won two out of the three games to clinch the series. The only loss came Saturday as the Bobcats fell to the Dukes 3-1.
Texas State got off to a rocky start in the beginning of the first inning when JMU scored an RBI to get on the scoreboard first.
Junior right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins started on the mound for Texas State and was credited with the loss giving up a double on the first pitch of the game leading to the JMU score.
Texas State answered back in the bottom of the fourth when freshman catcher Kamryn Bass scored making the score 1-1.
The Bobcats kept the game tied majority of the game making it hard for James Madison to get points on the board. By the top of the seventh the score was still tied 1-1 until James Madison scored two RBI's advancing the score to 3-1.
With the regular season now over the Bobcats will look to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament where they'll hope to avenge last season's loss.
Texas State will enter the tournament as the fourth seed and will take on the fifth seeded Troy Trojans in the quarterfinal round.
Opening pitch between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana. The tournament will be available to stream on ESPN+.
