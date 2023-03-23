Texas State softball wrapped things up quickly in 15-0 run rule victory over UTSA on Wednesday.
Senior infielder Sarah Vanderford led the Bobcats to a 15-0 victory over the University of Texas at San Antonio in five innings on Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Vanderford, along with freshman catcher Kamryn Bass, hit two-run shots in the first inning, putting the Bobcats ahead 4-0.
Vanderford had an impressive game, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, including a three-run blast in the second inning that contributed to the Bobcats scoring nine runs in the inning — the highest amount they've scored in a single inning this year.
This victory marks the second run-rule win for Texas State this season, with the first coming against Lamar in a 9-0 victory earlier this year. It's also the Bobcats' first win in five games, with their last victory against 10th-ranked Texas earlier this month.
Junior pitcher Jessica Mullins started for the Bobcats, giving up only one hit with three strikeouts in three innings. Freshman pitcher Analisa Soliz closed out the game with two strikeouts and one hit. Mullins was the winning pitcher, improving her record to (12-6) for the season.
The Roadrunners used four pitchers in the game but only two were able to finish an inning. UTSA graduate pitcher Marena Estell took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits in one inning. Her record for the year is now 2-6. Junior infielder Kat Ibarra was the only player for the Roadrunners to get a hit, going 2-for-3 on the night.
Texas State will continue its Sun Belt competition this weekend against South Alabama at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
