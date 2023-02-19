Texas State baseball (2-0) took on Northwestern University (0-2 overall) on Saturday for its second game of the series, winning with a score of 20-5.
Texas State gained a lead over NU in the bottom of the third inning after senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez hit a three-run home run to put the Bobcats on the board with a score of 3-1.
The first home run of the game was immediately followed by two more from first baseman sophomore Daylan Pena and junior designated hitterAugust Ramirez to bring the lead to 5-1.
Northwestern scored again in the top of the sixth inning after hitting a double to advance the runner home. The Bobcats then went into the bottom of the sixth to hit two singles and two doubles of their own, scoring seven total runs in the inning to bring Texas State's lead to 13-2.
In the bottom of the seventh and during his collegiate debut, freshman pinch hitter Chase Mora hit a three-run home run over left field on the second pitch, bringing the score to 17-4.
The Bobcats finished off the game by getting two more runs, making the final score 20-5 against Northwestern, who scoredone more run after an RBI single.
"There in the third [inning], it was fun with back-to-back-to-back home runs and Chase Mora with his first at-bat being a home run. A lot of great swinging throughout the day and quality at bats," head coach Steven Trout said.
Texas State senior starting pitcher Zeke Wood only allowed two runs in five innings pitched and struck out five before being replaced by senior pitcher Tristan Dixon, who had one strikeout and allowed zero runs from NU.
