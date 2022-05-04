No. 17 Texas State baseball (34-11, 17-4 Sun Belt) is slated to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-24, 6-12 Southland Conference) in a mid-week matchup in San Marcos. The game is set for Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Bobcats have won six Sun Belt series on the season as they sit atop the Sun Belt Conference standings. They have also been ranked for eight-straight weeks, coming in at the No. 17 spot in the D1Baseball poll this week.
The two teams have faced 36 times before with the Bobcats leading the all-time series 25-11. The Cardinals have won the last two matchups, including one earlier this season where they took down the Bobcats, 4-2, at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.
The Bobcats are coming off a weekend series win over the University of South Alabama Jaguars, taking two of the three games in the series. The Cardinals are currently on a six-game losing streak, coming off a weekend sweep from Houston Baptist.
Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the matchup as they will be game-time decisions.
Senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield has earned his second straight Sun Belt Player of the Week honors. Shuffield is currently holding a 10-game hitting streak as he went 10-for-19 over the weekend against the Jaguars. The performance from Shuffield also earned him the Shortstop of the Week honors by The College Baseball Foundation.
On the season, Shuffield leads all Bobcats in hitting with a .407 batting average and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.199. Also batting above .300 is senior third baseman Justin Thompson (.349), senior outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones (.308) and junior outfielder Ben McClain (.303).
The Bobcats will look to take revenge on the Cardinals this evening with the first pitch at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos.
Reporter Kyle Owen will be live-tweeting throughout the contest.
