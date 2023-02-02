Texas State women’s basketball (15-6, 7-3 Sun Belt) is set to play its second consecutive home game against Troy University (13-8, 8-2 Sun Belt) at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Strahan Arena.
After exiting the previous matchup with an overtime victory against Southern Miss, the Bobcats look to defend home court again versus the Troy Trojans in what will be the Bobcats’ second of three straight home games.
The previous contest between both teams saw the Trojans defeat Texas State 79-63, making it Troys’ fifth consecutive win over the Bobcats.
Troy currently holds an 8-2 record versus conference opponents this season, earning the squad the top spot in the Sun Belt standings with James Madison and Texas State trailing closely behind.
With only eight games left in the regular season for both teams, Troy is currently 5-5 on the road and is looking to better its chances at securing a top spot in the conference standings by knocking off Texas State at home.
This game includes two of the top three seeded teams in the conference and a win could prove to be crucial for both teams headed down the stretch of the season.
However, home court advantage could prove to be a vital factor for Texas State as the Bobcats currently hold the best home record in the conference at 11-2.
Texas State is not only looking to improve its home record, but a race for the top spot in the conference may also be decided by a win or loss for both teams.
Texas State has had its full firepower recently, with graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood back in the lineup for the past two games after missing some time due to an injury.
Hood is averaging over 17 points per game along with two made threes since her return to the court, and has gotten some help along the way with graduate guards Kennedy Taylor and Ja’Kayla Bowie offering solid productivity playing alongside.
The defense for Texas State has also proven to be a winning factor for the Bobcats, who has restricted its opponents to an average of 50.5 points in the last six contests.
The Bobcats have also limited its opponents to a 35 percent shooting average on the season, which is good for the best in the Sun Belt.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Strahan Arena, and will be aired on ESPN+.
