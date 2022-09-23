Texas State football (1-2) will face the Houston Christian University Huskies (1-1) in its final non-conference matchup on Saturday before Sun Belt Conference play begins next weekend.
The Bobcats and the Huskies have met once before while opening their respective 2017 seasons, with the maroon and gold taking down HCU 20-11 at Bobcat Stadium.
Head coach Jake Spavital and the Bobcats aren’t expecting HCU to roll over for them even though they are an FCS program. The Bobcats know too well, after taking a 34-42 loss to UIW last season, that they can’t take any team for granted.
“We’re going to expect their best and they’re going to give us their best,” Spavital said in a press conference. “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us."
Sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins is having a break-out year in his first three games of the season. Snagging 28 passes from junior quarterback Layne Hatcher, Hawkins sits in second place for receptions in FBS.
Hawkins’ 28 receptions, four of which were touchdowns, places him fifth for most receiving touchdowns in a season by a Bobcat with only three games under his belt this season.
Hawkins has collected over 100 yards in two of three games this season, with 101 yards on 11 receptions against the Nevada Wolfpack and 114 yards on 13 receptions against the Baylor Bears.
Transfer quarterback Hatcher said he loves having Hawkins to throw the ball to and it makes his life easier.
“He’s always in the right spot,” Hatcher said. “He’s not going to make mental errors… when you just know a guy is going to be where he’s supposed to be and catch the ball when it’s thrown to him, it gives you a lot of confidence and a lot of freedom to look for him.”
The Bobcats are returning home this weekend after taking a loss to Baylor 42-7 last Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco.
After taking the loss against the Bears, Spavital said that his team is going to be correcting mistakes and working hard to fix what needs to be fixed.
"It’s the same approach that we always have, we’ve got to keep worrying about us and keep continuing to get better and just take it one day at a time,” Spavital said in a press conference.
The Texas State Bobcats and the HCU Huskies are set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The maroon and gold will look to improve their record to 2-2 on the season before beginning Sun Belt Conference play in Harrisburg, Virginia, against the James Madison Dukes next weekend.
Follow along on Twitter for live updates from Bobcat Stadium by following @KyleJOwen12 and @UniversityStar. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN3.
