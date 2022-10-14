Texas State football (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) hits the road for a conference matchup against Troy University (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
The Bobcats are looking to win their first away game of the season and back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Texas State is coming off its first win against Appalachian State in franchise history with a final score of 36-24. The Bobcats forced four turnovers in the game, including a 94-yard pick six by sophomore cornerback Tory Spears.
Head coach Jake Spavital believes that the defensive show last Saturday led to the win.
“I think the defense is playing at an elite level,” Spavital said in a press conference. “With a pick six and four turnovers on downs it’s giving the offense ample amounts of opportunities to try and seal the game and score points.”
Troy’s defense is led by junior safety Markeis Colvin, who has two interceptions on the season and one punt blocked. The Trojan defense was in full force in its previous matchup against Southern Miss, only allowing them to score 10 points after throwing three interceptions.
Spavital knows how good the Troy defense is and is looking forward to the matchup.
“They have one of the top defenses in the country, it’s going to be a great challenge and it’s going to take us playing as a team,” Spavital said in a press conference. “We have to break that slump of losing on the road. We're happy to be 3-3 but we can always keep getting better."
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
