Texas State (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt Conference) will matchup against the University of South Alabama Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference) who are currently in a four-game win streak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Strahan Arena for Mental Health Awareness Day. The game will steam on ESPN +.
The ‘Cats snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night against Coastal Carolina, 78-75. Graduate guard Mason Harrell lead all scorers with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Harrell, who has played the fifth most minutes in the Sun Belt will look for scoring from a variety of players who will touch the floor for Texas State, as eight players scored for the Bobcats last game including three others in double figures. One of those players, graduate forward Nighael Ceaser has scored in double figures seven of his last eight games and had 15 in Texas State's last win.
The Jaguars bring in the fourth best scorer in the Sun Belt, graduate guard Isiah Moore, who is averaging 18.2 points per game. Moore is aided by the number one-shot blocker in the league, graduate center Kevin Samuel, who has amassed 69 blocks on the year and averages nearly a double-double at 10.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Texas State won the first meeting between the two teams in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 7, 64-58. Junior forward Nate Martin lead the Bobcats in scoring that game with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a season-high two steals, also attempted a season-high eight free throws. Senior forward Tyrell Morgan controlled the glass for the ‘Cats with a game-high 10 boards, adding eight points and a season-high four steals.
The Jaguars’ one bright spot in the early January loss was Samuel’s 16 point and 13 rebound double-double. They will look to even the season series and win a fifth straight in both team's penultimate game before the start of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
