With all hopes of a postseason bowl bid now gone, Texas State football (3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) has nothing else to play for this season except pride.
The Bobcats will look to regain some of it back by winning its first game in over a month against Arkansas State (3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
Texas State is coming off its sixth road loss of the 2022 season, this time at the hands of South Alabama. The game was marred by inefficient and inconsistent offensive play, according to head coach Jake Spavital.
While Spavital acknowledged that there is a lot of disappointment with where the program currently stands, he still believes there is a lot to play for despite failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the eighth consecutive year.
“It’s disappointing, it falls on me and I have to explain to them [the team] how this game is and how you have to approach it,” Spavital said. “There’s a lot of parallels of life and football and you have to face it like men. The ball didn’t bounce your way, some unfortunate things happened, you can make excuses, but we just didn’t get it done this year.”
Spavital said he wants the senior players to leave on a high note in the final two games of the season, which are both at Bobcat Stadium, where Texas State is 3-1 this year.
“We’re disappointed that we didn’t achieve the goals that we wanted to, but we’ve come a long way as a program,” Spavital said. “They want to do it for the men in this room that have been here since day one and are in the final two games of their career. That’s first and foremost what they want to play for.”
For the second straight week, Texas State is dealing with a plethora of injuries to its wide receiver’s room as only five of the team’s 15 scholarship players will be available on Saturday.
In addition, redshirt junior left guard Evan Lovell and redshirt junior linebacker Brian Holloway, who both left during the South Alabama game after suffering injuries, are also expected to miss the Arkansas State matchup.
“It’s going to be interesting with the personnel groupings we throw out there,” Spavital said.
Arkansas State is coming off just its third win of the season, a narrow 35-33 victory against the University of Massachusetts. Like Texas State, the Red Wolves are not bowl eligible but will be looking to end the 2022 season positively while also dealing with a number of injuries, according to Spavital.
“Defensively, they’re very aggressive,” Spavital said. “They’re going to play a press quarters look, so there’s going to be added guys in the box that we got to make miss or account for then we got to win one-on-ones in press situations.”
The Bobcats will attempt to win four games for the second consecutive year on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 19, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
