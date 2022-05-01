Texas State softball (30-17, 14-8 Sun Belt) just keeps on rolling, as the Bobcats were able to secure a 5-1 victory over Troy (27-16, 13-9 Sun Belt) on Friday night, their tenth win in a row.
The matchup featured some of the Sun Belt conference's best arms, but ultimately sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins (21-11) got the clutch win. Junior pitcher Leanna Johnson (18-9), on the other hand, was coming off a no-hitter against UT Arlington, but ended up with the loss.
Mullins made quick work of Troy's first three batters, striking out two in the opening inning. Sophomore infielder Hannah Earls singled toward third base to open up the offense for Texas State. Earls was then able to score after stealing second and being brought home by a single from sophomore designated hitter Anna Jones.
The two pitchers would then duke it out for the next few innings before the Bobcats broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Texas State was able to get the bases loaded due to an uncharacteristic three walks from Johnson. A double from senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers brought in all three runners, growing the Bobcat lead to 4-0.
Johnson was pulled to start the bottom of the sixth frame, but that didn't stop Texas State from getting on the board once again. A double from junior infielder Tori McCann was followed by a wild pitch that allowed her to advance all the way to third. Sophomore infielder Claire Ginder hit a fly ball toward right field that allowed McCann to run in for the score.
Mullins was relieved from her duties to start the top of the seventh, but had to come back in to save the game after two straight walks from sophomore pitcher Karsen Pierce. A single from freshman outfielder Taylor McKinney brought home freshman pinch-runner Emma Walker, getting Troy on the board at 4-1. The pressure would ramp up even more when an error by Texas State resulted in loaded bases.
Despite dominating much of the game, Mullins was still in position to lose, but it didn't matter. Mullins showed the ice in her veins by fouling out Troy's final batter, sealing the win and extending Texas State softball's win-streak. The victory gives the Bobcats a leg up over the Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference standings, something they'll look to keep heading into the second game of their weekend series.
The first pitch for their next matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Bobcat Softball Complex. The game will air on ESPN+.
