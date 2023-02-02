Texas State men's basketball (11-12 overall, 4-6 in conference) suffered a tough loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-4 overall, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Texas State was handed it's sixth loss in conference play to Southern Miss by a score of 67-58. The Bobcats started off slow in the opening five minutes of the game falling behind 10-6.
But then the Bobcats slowly starting to progress making the score 25-23 towards the end of the half. Within two minutes left of the first half Texas State struggled to up the score fouling graduate student forward Felipe Haase on the three point line giving Southern Miss three extra points making the score 29-26.
On the next Golden Eagle possession Haase made another three pointer upping the score to 32-26. By the end of the half Texas State was down 34-27.
In the middle of the second half the Bobcats cut the Southern Miss to 37-36 with freshman guard Jordan Mason scoring three points and senior forward Nighael Ceaser knocking down a pair of free throws.
Towards the end of the game Texas State was trailing 59-57 until senior guard Drue Drinnon fouled Southern Miss redshirt junior guard Neftali Alvarez sending him to the free throw line where he went 2-2 increasing the lead to four.
Texas State struggled to score in the final 3 minutes of the game and was defeated 67-58.
In another loss freshman guard Jordan Mason filled up the stat sheet with 12 points and four rebounds. Drinnon finished with 10 points and one rebound while junior forward Nate Martin had nine points to go along with five rebounds.
Texas State shot 34.5% from the field and 81.8% from the free throw line but only 20% from behind the arc.
Texas State's next game will be a rematch against Louisiana-Lafayette. The Bobcats were defeated by the Ragin' Cajuns 60-51 at Strahan Arena on Jan. 21.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will stream on ESPN+.
