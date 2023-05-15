Texas State baseball (33-19, 15-12 Sun Belt Conference) lost the final game of its three game series against Louisiana-Lafayette (35-18, 17-10 Sun Belt Conference) on Sunday at Russo Park.
The Bobcats entered the weekend series hoping to clinch a spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament but instead was swept by the Ragin' Cajuns.
Texas State scored a run in the top of the first inning after sophomore infielder, Daylan Pena, hit an RBI double into right center field.
In the second inning, Texas State added two more RBIs from junior infielder Cade Manning and junior outfielder Kameron Weil respectively, to increase the lead to 3-0.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored its first run in the bottom of the second after a throwing error by junior short stop, Davis Powell, cut the Bobcats lead to two runs.
The floodgates opened in the fifth inning as Louisiana scored six consecutive runs to pull ahead 7-3.
The Bobcats had two pithing changes in the bottom of the fifth inning after junior pitcher Tony Robie loaded the bases after walking a batter following two singles from Louisiana batters.
Senior pitcher Triston Dixon relieved Robie but was quickly exchanged for junior Jack Stroud after hitting one batter and walking two others.
Louisiana was able to score one more run in the seventh inning to bring the final score at 8-3.
Texas State will next face TCU (30-21, 11-10 Big 12 Conference) on Tuesday before its final series of the 2023 season against Louisiana-Monroe (16-35, 5-21 Sun Belt Conference) where it'll hope to clinch a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Opening pitch between Texas and TCU is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May. 16 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.