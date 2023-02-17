Texas State men’s basketball (12-16, 5-10 Sun Belt Conference) will play Costal Carolina (10-16, 4-10 Sun Belt Conference) for it's last road game of conference play.
The Bobcats hold a six-game win streak versus Costal Carolina with the most recent victory in the 2021-2022 season, with a final score of 69-64. This season, Costal Carolina is 7-7 at home and are behind Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference rankings.
The Bobcats are coming off a 82-75 loss to Appalachian State earlier this week on the road. That marks two consecutive losses for the second time in February. Both teams shot similar percentages from the field, but Appalachian State shot 24 of 31 FT’s compared to Texas States 11 off 13 from the line.
In the game against Appalachian State, senior guard Mason Harrell finished with 17 points and five assists. Harrell’s performance advances him to fifth in total career points, after tying former Bobcat Bruce Featherston at 1,430 points against Old Dominion. The senior continues to lead the way this season, averaging 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Senior forward Tyrel Morgan and junior guard Brandon Davis both scored 11 points, and senior forward Nighael Ceaser contributed 12 points. Win or loss, the Bobcats have had multiple players in double figures as of late, showing an emphasis on team ball.
The final road game of the season and the first match against Coastal Carolina this year will be interesting, as the Bobcats look to come back from two straight losses.
Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
