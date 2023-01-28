Texas State men's basketball (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) will face Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) on Saturday afternoon.
Texas State is coming off its best game of the season a 70-67 victory over Georgia Southern Thursday night which broke a three-game losing streak.
During the game, junior guard Davion Coleman and graduate forward Nighael Ceasar had career-best scoring performances, combining for 39 points to lead the Bobcats to the win.
Southern Miss is also coming off a win: a 73-57 defeat of Arkansas State on Thursday night.
It remains uncertain if Texas State's leading scorer, graduate guard Mason Harrell, will be available. Harrell has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury.
In his absence, other players have picked up the slack, most notably freshman guard Jordan Mason who had a career-high 19 points against Louisiana-Lafayette. Senior forward Tyrel Morgan has also been playing well, averaging 16.2 points per game.
Texas State and Southern Mississippi are looking to battle each other and come out with a win.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg Mississippi. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
