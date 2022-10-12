Texas State soccer (10-2-2, 4-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7-5, 0-4-2 Sun Belt Conference) in a 2-1 photo finish win on the road.
Texas State came out aggressive in the first half with nine shots compared to Louisiana’s four.
The Bobcats' aggressiveness led to a penalty kick in the 17th minute, which sophomore midfielder Madi Goss scored for her eighth goal of the season, putting the Bobcats up 1-0.
After taking the lead, Texas State only allowed Louisiana two shots at the goal. One of them was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman, who has 40 saves on the season, leaving the score 1-0 with the Bobcats leading at halftime.
Louisiana wasn’t looking to lose two matches in a row and they came out swinging with two shots early in the second half. Junior midfielder Lucy Ortiz scored a goal early in the second half in the 57th minute, which tied the game at 1-1.
After the score became tied both teams were looking to take the lead but both defenses were not allowing that to happen, with Texas State only getting three shots at the goal and Louisiana only getting one shot.
In the 89th minute, all signs were pointing to a tie, which would be disappointing for Texas State as Louisiana ranks last in the conference west division standings.
Even with time running out and all hope seemingly lost, junior midfielder Wimberley Wright scored a goal in the 89th minute with 49 seconds left, giving Texas State the 2-1 lead. With little time left, the Ragin’ Cajuns were only able to get one shot at the goal, which was saved by Chrisman.
Texas State's offense took 15 shots compared to Louisiana’s eight shots, which made the difference in a very close game where both defenses didn't let down.
The Bobcats will look to continue this momentum on the road as they face the Troy Trojans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Troy Soccer Complex.
