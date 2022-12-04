Texas State (5-3) is back for a game in San Marcos on Sunday after a six-game road trip. The ‘Cats will take on the Rice Owls (5-2), winners of four straight, at 2 p.m. in Strahan Arena, streaming on ESPN+.
The ‘Cats finished off a 4-2 road run with a 65-55 victory over Lamar on Thursday night. The ‘Cats leading scorer and 35th-best in the country per game, senior guard Mason Harrell led the way with 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds. While freshman forward Davion Sykes added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his first career start.
Texas State will look to continue its stellar defense this season, as they have won the average turnover margin by 3.5 and outscoring opponents off turnovers 18.6 to 13.1. In addition, despite being outshot percentage-wise in three-pointers and narrowly shooting better from the field, the ‘Cats have more total steals and blocks than opponents.
For the Owls, junior guard Quincy Olivari is coming off a 27 point, five rebound and three assist game in a win over Prairie View A&M. Junior guard Travis Evee is also among Conference USA’s highest scorers, averaging 18 per game, shooting 39.6% from three.
Rice will look for a shootout in this battle of in-state schools, averaging 75.4 points per game. The Owls have also been able to take care of the ball, only averaging 11.7 turnovers per game and 16.1 assists, adding up to a 1.38 assist/turnover ratio, 44th in the nation.
The matchup will mark the sixth meeting between the two schools since their first in 2007. The Bobcats have won the last three meetings, including an 80-69 victory the previous season in which Harrell had a game-high 24 points.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Strahan arena in San Marcos. The game will stream on ESPN+.
