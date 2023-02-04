Texas State men's basketball (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) will face Troy University (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Texas State is coming off a loss against Louisiana-Lafayette with a score of 82-63 which began a two-game losing streak.
During the game, senior guard Mason Harrell and graduate forward Nighael Ceasar had career best scoring performances out of the game, combining for 22 points and 9 rebounds. Nigheal HAF 12 points and six rebounds, while Mason had 10 points and three rebounds.
Troy is also coming off a three-game losing streak, including its most recent loss against Southern Miss this past Thursday night.
The last time these two teams met Troy narrowly defeated Texas State by just three points. In the game Harrell scored 16 points to go along with 5 rebounds.
Texas State will not only look to break it's current two game losing streak on Saturday but also avenge December's home loss to the Trojans earlier this season.
The Trojans will also be looking to try and win in order to snap its own losing streak.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. The game will be streamed on ESPN+
