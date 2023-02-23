Texas State men's basketball (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference) lost to the Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference) 76-67 on Wednesday night at Strahan Arena.
A career high-scoring night from sophomore forward Brandon Love would not be enough to mount a second half comeback as the Jaguar's led wire to wire. Love lead all Bobcats with 18 points on an efficient 7-8 from the field and 4-5 from the free throw line, contributed 3 boards, 3 blocks and 3 steals.
The Bobcats' loss marks the fifth straight win for the Jaguars. One of the top scorers in the Sun Belt, South Alabama’s graduate guard Isaiah Moore, led all scorers with 22 points and had a game-high seven assists. Teammate graduate center Kevin Samuel dominated in the paint on his way to a double-double, 10 points, 10 rebounds four blocks and a steal.
South Alabama shot 38.5% from three in their last five games and stayed hot from three on their way to their fifth straight, making 56% on 10-18 shooting. Junior forward Judah Brown and graduate forward Owen White each made three from beyond the arc.
The Jaguars also won the turnover battle, 10-8 with junior guard Tyrell Jones matching a career-high in steals with five takeaways and controlled the glass, out-rebounding Texas State 33-27.
Texas State will play its final game of the regular season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Strahan Arena against the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, the number one team in the Sun Belt. The game will stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.