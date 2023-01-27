A 64-48 win for the Texas State women’s basketball team against Georgia State on Jan. 12 was more than just a move upward in the standings for the Bobcats. Head coach Zenarae Antoine also became the winningest head coach in the program’s history, getting her 175th win.
After the Bobcat’s victory against Appalachian State on Jan. 5, Antoine knew the record was in sight but wanted her team to keep focus on its remaining schedule.
“I think, once this season is over, I'll have time to be able to reflect on this. But I'm humbled, like I said. I love being a Bobcat,” Antoine said in a post-game press conference.
Antoine played collegiate basketball at Colorado State from 1994-1998 and began her coaching career at Ohio University as a graduate assistant. Antoine made four different stops as an assistant coach at different universities until 2011, where she was hired as head coach of the Bobcats.
After 12 years with Texas State, Antoine has found a home in San Marcos.
“I want to be here. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, this is where I want to raise my family,” Antoine said in a post-game press conference. “Being a Bobcat is much deeper than what people see here… it’s a wonderful place to coach, it’s a great place to go to school and get an education… I’m very blessed and very humble to have that title right now.”
Kennedy Taylor, a graduate student guard and the program’s career leader in assists, said that the team’s goal is still to bring home a conference championship.
“It's amazing to be able to be a part of a senior class that helped with this accomplishment,” Taylor said in a post-game press conference. “We are all just so happy for coach Z today, but we are trying to give her a [conference] championship.”
Antoine surpassed former head coach Suzanne Fox, who served as an ESPN+ analyst on the sidelines watching the action. After the game, Antoine said that Fox has been a good resource throughout her tenure.
“She was very kind in her words about being able to pass the baton,” Antoine said in a post-game press conference. “She’s always been a really good champion for Texas State.”
The Bobcats, since the history-making win, have won two games and lost one, with its most recent game coming as a loss against South Alabama in the final seconds of the match.
Graduate center Jaeda Reed said that Antoine's game plan of attacking the glass on defense and holding each other accountable on rebounds led to the team's recent victories.
"Our main focus was on the defensive end," Reed said. "Those two things definitely helped us pick up these two wins this week."
