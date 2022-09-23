A defensive showdown between Texas State women's soccer (7-1-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2-5, 0-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) on Thursday ended in a 1-1 draw.
The first half was filled with missed opportunities for Georgia Southern while Texas State struggled to keep possession.
Sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman made several key saves in the first half to keep the game tied.
Georgia Southern played a dominating first half, controlling possession, congesting the box and deflecting nearly every cross.
After one half, Texas State had three shots total with zero being on goal while Georgia Southern notched five shots with three being on goal.
The game remained tied at the half, but in the last half, both teams started to pick up the aggression and rely heavily on the counterattack, creating more opportunities on both sides.
Armstrong was given a through ball from freshman midfielder Kyleigh Drew 13 minutes into the second half of the game on the left side of the box after a counterattack and converted with ease.
Texas State freshman defender Addison Peters scored a header from the far post on a corner kick from senior defender Juana Plata 24 minutes into the half.
This goal was followed by multiple chances from both sides but was ultimately the last goal, ending the game at a 1-1 draw.
Both teams will get one point added to their conference table in the hard-fought defensive battle.
The Bobcats will look to get back in the winning column next week as they take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.