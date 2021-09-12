Texas State football (1-1 overall) won its first game of the season against the Florida International Panthers (1-1 overall) 23-17 on Sept. 11.
Originally expected to be high-scoring, the game became an offensive struggle that was so tight, it had to be decided in overtime.
Texas State started the game hot with an impressive seven-play, 76-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 17-yard reception by senior running back Caleb Twyford.
The Texas State defense came ready to play as they held the Panthers scoreless in the first quarter with only 29 total yards.
In the second quarter, the Panthers were on the two-yard line threatening to score for the first time. The Bobcats were able to stand their ground with their backs against the wall as senior inside linebacker Markeveon Coleman forced a fumble, which Texas State recovered.
The turnover kept the Panthers from scoring on a drive where they had the obvious upper hand being a few feet away from points.
Later in the quarter, the Bobcats made it a two-possession game with a 10 play 58-yard drive capped off by a 48-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Seth Keller, tying his career-long and extending the Bobcats lead 10-0.
The Panthers finally got on the scoreboard with a nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive that saw sophomore wide receiver Tyrese Chambers catch a 22-yard pass for a touchdown to make the game 10-7 with 0:06 seconds left in the first half.
After a hot start, Texas State struggled to keep its offensive efficiency up after 120 total yards in the first quarter. The Bobcats were only able to gain a combined 103 yards in the second and third quarters.
The Panthers were able to take their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a five-play, 81-yard drive finished with a 34-yard passing touchdown to freshman tight end Rivaldo Fairweather this made the score 14-10.
FIU was able to extend its lead in the second half, as freshman kicker Chase Gabriel made a 46-yard field goal with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, with the game at 17-10, Texas State got a turnover as freshman safety Zion Childress forced a fumble preventing another Panthers' score.
The Bobcats were then able to strike back and tie the game up with a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Brock Sturges with 10:09 left. Sturges was out versus Baylor last week and was on a limited snap count tonight, but was still able to make an impact late in critical plays.
Tied at 17-17, the game came down to which defense would flinch first and which offense would make the most plays. Both teams were able to hold each other scoreless for the rest of the fourth quarter taking the game into overtime.
Texas State was on defense first and was able to force a third turnover after freshman linebacker Issiah Nixon was able to recover the strip sack-fumble. The Bobcats capitalized on the turnover, as Sturges ran an 11-yard game-winning touchdown, giving the Bobcats their first win of the season 23-17.
The Bobcats were able to balance out their offense tonight as they went for 165 yards in the air and 171 yards on the ground. This kind of balanced offense is something that Head Coach Jake Spavital wanted to see after their 29-20 loss to the Baylor Bears on Sept. 4.
Sophomore quarterback Brady McBride ended the game 18-31 with 165 yards and one touchdown. The leading rusher for the Bobcats was freshman running back Calvin Hill with 72 yards on 14 attempts.
Texas State will return home when they take on the Incarnate World Cardinals at 6 p.m on Sept. 18th at Bobcat Stadium. This game will air on ESPN3.
