Texas State football (3-5, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) will travel to Louisiana in search of its first road win this season to face off against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.
Texas State is prepared to bounce back this weekend against ULM after the Bobcats suffered their first home loss of the season at the hands of Southern Miss on Oct. 22.
The Bobcats are 0-4 on the road this season, and after a bye week, head coach Jake Spavital has gone through steady preparations to get his team ready for this game away from home.
“We got to focus on us,” Spavital said in a press conference. “We’ve got a tough opponent and we’ve got to focus on learning how to win on the road.”
The Warhawks are also coming off a bye week and are looking for a statement win of their own after they suffered a 24-point loss to the Army, in which the team gave up 31 unanswered points.
Spavital has gone up against tough defenses in recent games, and his team is embracing the task of slowing down the widely talented and explosive ULM offense this week with sophomore quarterback Chandler Rodgers playing under center.
“I think they’re a very talented offense, and I think they’re very explosive. Their quarterback, Chandler Rodgers, is a very dynamic guy,” Spavital said in a press conference. “He understands the system very well and I think he’s one of the more fun quarterbacks to watch in our conference.”
Rodgers’ 12 touchdowns this season is good for 1,601 total yards, all while completing over 70% of his pass attempts.
The defense for Texas State looks to slow down Rodgers and this ULM offense this weekend as the Bobcats strive to get their first bowl game appearance in program history.
The game is set to kickoff at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Lousiana, and will be nationally televised on ESPN3.
