Monday marked the official opening of the NCAA transfer portal. The 2022 college football regular season is over head and coaches across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) are either being fired or bolting to more lucrative gigs at bigger and renowned programs. As a result, countless players choose to enter the portal to continue their collegiate careers at other institutions.
Last year more than 3,000 FBS players entered the portal and that number is expected to increase in 2022.
Texas State is one of the several schools currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Jake Spavital a day after the Bobcats finished their season with a 41-13 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Texas State football program is surrounded by uncertainty. Numerous members of the Texas State football team have chosen to put their names into the transfer portal.
Here are some of the players that have officially put their names into the transfer portal and may be taking their talents elsewhere in 2023:
Layne Hatcher, Quarterback
Hatcher came to Texas State last offseason via the transfer portal from Sun Belt conference foe Arkansas State and won the starting quarterback job in the summer. While Hatcher’s 2022 season was marred with inconsistency, he also had some good moments from time to time.
He finished the 2022 season 275-442 for 2,653 yards, threw 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and had a completion rating of 62.2%. Hatcher will have one year of eligibility remaining.
November 29, 2022
Ashtyn Hawkins, Wide Receiver
The sophomore immediately asserted himself as the go-to guy in a crowded wide receiver room early in the 2022 season. Hawkins only played in nine games due to breaking his collarbone in the week 10 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe which forced him to miss the final three games.
He finished the season with 56 receptions for 587 yards and caught seven touchdown passes. The highlight of his season was a 13-catch performance against Baylor, setting the school’s all-time record for receptions in a single game.
Since entering the portal, Hawkins has already received offers from Utah State, Arkansas State, Appalachian State, Ball State, Georgia State and Jacksonville State. That list will grow the longer his name remains in the portal. Hawkins will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Forever 2live‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/fGoz0p5Phl— Ashtyn Hawkins (@ashtynhawkins) November 28, 2022
Lincoln Pare, Running Back
Pare came to Texas State last season through the transfer portal with Hatcher from Arkansas State. Despite starting the season buried on the depth chart, injuries to players ahead of him thrust Pare into a significant playing role. He finished the season with 760 rushing yards on 172 carries, 29 receptions for 229 yards, five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
The highlight of his season was a 221-rushing performance in the season finale against Louisiana-Lafayette, a game in which he played injured simply because there was no one else available to suit up.
Pare is the first Texas State player to rush for over 200 yards in a single game since 2015. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
November 30, 2022
Levi Bell, Defensive Lineman
Bell came to Texas State through the transfer portal last season by way of Louisiana Tech along with his brother. The converted linebacker put together an impressive 2022 season, registering 66 tackles, 40 pressures and 13 tackles for loss. Bell has already been called a "hidden gem" in the portal by 247sports. Being a grad transfer, Bell will have one year of eligibility remaining.
November 29, 2022
Kyle Hergel, Right Guard
A native of Canada, Hergel transferred to Texas State from the FCS program in North Dakota. Hergel has an impressive resume, earning 2019 FCS Newcomer of the Year and being named second-team All-Sun Belt in 2021 and 2022. Since entering the portal, he has received offers from Louisville, Washington State, Rice, Tulane and Western Kentucky, all in the span of 24 hours.
Hergel said in a press conference following Texas State’s final game of the season that he wants to pursue a professional football career while also keeping returning to college to play out his final year of eligibility in consideration.
November 28, 2022
Tory Spears, Safety
The redshirt junior was one of the most consistent players on the Bobcat defense in 2022. finishing with 77 tackles, half a sack, one forced and recovered fumble and a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Seth Keller, Kicker
The redshirt junior is the greatest kicker in Texas State football history, setting a new record of 37 made field goals, the most ever by a kicker during his career as a Bobcat. He finished the season 14-16 at 87.5% and was perfect at field goals of under 30 yards. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/8wuHXuLngy— Britton Seth Keller (@seth_keller8) November 28, 2022
Jarron Morris, Safety
The fifth-year senior finished the season with 65 tackles, one interception and one forced and recovered fumble. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
November 28, 2022
Jordan Revels, Outside Linebacker
The redshirt junior finished the 2022 season with 69 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
DeJordan Mask, Safety
The senior had 42 total tackles and three interceptions during the 2022 season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Other Texas State players who have put their names into the transfer portal include senior safety Kevin Anderson, redshirt junior defensive lineman Christian Owens, sophomore outside linebacker Issiah Nixon, redshirt freshman kicker Mason Shipley and redshirt freshman long snapper Kaydon Olivia.
More players are expected to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.