Texas State Baseball senior closing pitcher Tristan Stivors (13) and his teammates return to the dugout after the eighth inning with three outs to go to defeat the Cardinal in game four of the NCAA Stanford Regional, Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, CA. The Bobcats won 5-2, sending Texas State Baseball to an NCAA Regional final for the first time in its program history.