Texas State women’s basketball (20-8, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Louisiana (16-13, 10-7 Sun Belt) 58-51 at the Cajundome with senior forward Da’Nasia Hood leading the way on Wednesday evening.
Hood finished with the game high of 27 points, marking her second straight game of 20 points or more. Of those 27 points, 17 of them came in the second half including a perfect third quarter shooting 4-of-4 from the field. On the night she finished shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
The win puts Texas State tied for second with Southern Miss and one game behind James Madison in the Sun Belt rankings.
The Bobcats led most of the way following the first quarter. Despite shooting 3-of-10 from the field in the second, they were able to shoot 6-of-6 from the line, giving them a 23-19 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats started the third quarter shooting 6-of-7 from the field and strung together a 7-0 run. They would lead by as much as 38-29.
Texas State’s defense was able to hold Louisiana to 36% shooting from the field. The only player on Louisiana-Lafayette in double figures was sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton with 23 points. In the teams' previous matchup earlier this season, the Ragin' Cajuns shot 46% from the field and won 71-51
Senior forward Lauryn Thompson also reached double figures for the Bobcats, scoring 10 points and six rebounds. She also shot 6-of-6 from the free throw line to add to the teams total 18-of-28.
In the fourth quarter, Texas State held Louisiana to just 4-of-18 shooting from the field.
The fourth quarter would only include a pair of 3-pointers from Hood and senior guard Taelour Pruitt for the Bobcats. The Ragin' Cajuns were not able to cut the Bobcat lead to less than 6 points in the quarter.
The 58-51 victory marks the 20th win of the season, the most since the 2017-18 season. Texas State has just one regular season game left against Arkansas State.
Tip-off for the Arkansas game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.