The Texas State track and field team has come out blazing to kick off its 2023 indoor season. In just the first two meets of the season, the team has broken eight school records, including a few of their own.
On Jan. 14, the second day of the season’s opening meet, the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas, history was made.
Senior Sedrickia Wynn nabbed her first-ever school record when she ran an 8.28 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. After breaking the record and setting a personal best, Wynn couldn’t believe what she had accomplished.
“I was kinda shocked,” Wynn said. “My coach had told me I broke it and I was just like ‘really, I did?’ I’m still in shock now because I was just like wow, it’s only the first meet and I broke a record already.”
Trent Edgerton, Texas State’s assistant coach for sprints, hurdles and relays, was happy to let Wynn enjoy the moment, but also wanted to make sure his star stayed locked in.
“She verbally expressed that she was in shock cause she didn’t know she could run that fast, but we quickly kind of had to regroup because she had a busy day, so once she ran, she had to get right back on the track. We let her embrace the moment, but reminded her, ‘hey we still got some work to do.’”
Senior Dominick Yancy bested his own school record by running a 20.97 in the men’s 200-meter and helped break a 37-year-old school record as part of a men’s 4x400 relay team that ran a 3:08.23.
Yancy, who bested his old record of 21.15 in the men’s 200-meter, said he was eager to hit the track before he went on to make school history.
“I was feeling great, you could ask coach Edgerton,” Yancy said. “I was anxious, I wanted to get out there, I wanted to run, I kept telling him, ‘I’m so ready to run’ and I just proved it out there. Mentally I was ready, physically I was ready, I was just ready to go.”
After resetting the record, Yancy was excited and happy with his accomplishment but said he likes to take a different perspective when reflecting on his success.
“It’s a [personal record] so for me, I didn’t really look at it as a record,” Yancy said. “It was just a [personal record] for me and I was just happy with that. That’s what track is really all about, just getting better and better each time you step on the track. That’s the feeling I like the most, not so much the record, but seeing myself progress.”
Yancy’s efforts in the Corky Classic led him to be named the Sun Belt Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Texas State’s hot start turned the heat even higher the following weekend, as the track and field team went on to break five more school records.
The second meet of the 2023 indoor season, the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas, saw Wynn set the school record for the women’s 60-meter sprint with a time of 7.33 and reset her own record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.14. A performance she still couldn’t believe.
“Going into the next meet [I knew] what the record was because I had just broke it,” Wynn said. “So I just looked up at the board and I saw that 8.1 and I was just like, ‘wow, really? I did that?’”
Yancy also collected another school record with a 46.48 in the men’s 400-meter and saw senior teammate Bervensky Pierre match his 200-meter record of 20.97. Senior Daniel Harrold also broke the school record for men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.80.
Edgerton knows that setting eight school records in a matter of one week is a big deal, but he knows the season is still young and that his team must remain focused.
“It’s been a really humbling experience because to have broken that many school records in the first two meets, and those were long-standing records, it just goes to show how much work they put in,” Edgerton said. “The buy-in that everyone has in our program and what we’re trying to accomplish, it just says a lot about us as a whole. At the same time, I still have to keep 10 toes down and keep pushing forward.”
Wynn is on the same page as her coach. She knows what she’s already done is incredible, but there’s still more to do.
“I’m enjoying the moment, but I’m also trying to build off it because it’s only the second meet,” Wynn said. “Running track and field, athletes have ups and downs so I’m just taking it in and using it to motivate myself to keep going.”
The Red Raider Open was certainly an “up” for Wynn and it earned her a spot as the Sun Belt Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, making it the second week in a row a Texas State athlete has earned the award.
All this early success can be difficult to put into perspective, but Yancy said he knows to cherish every second.
“Just being out here every day, healthy, being able to do something I love doing, that’s my favorite part,” Yancy said. “I’m soaking in every moment because I know it’s not gonna last forever."
