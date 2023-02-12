Texas State men’s basketball (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) came up short against Old Dominion (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt), losing 70-68 at home in the final seconds of play.
This is the first time these two teams have faced off with Old Dominion being a new addition to the conference.
"It’s a team we're not all that familiar with,” head coach Terrence Johnson said. “At the end of the day it’s about us. Those guys play the kind of game they play, and we missed a few shots we know we can make.”
The Bobcats had five different players finish with double-digit points while shooting 25-for-56 field goals and 6-for-13 from three. Senior guard Mason Harrell led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Both teams traded baskets in the first half with a halftime score of 37-32 in Old Dominion’s favor. Chaunce Jenkins started the game shooting 3-for-3 and finished with the Monarchs team high of 19 points shooting 7-for-14 field goals. The Bobcats strung seven consecutive defensive stops, however, were unable to regain control after the Monarch's hot start.
The second half began with a 8-2 run from the Bobcats to regain the lead at 45-41 in the first five minutes of action.
Senior forward Tyrel Morgan hit his second 3-pointer of the night to put the Bobcats up 56-54 nearing the eight-minute mark prior to Old Domain going on a 10-0 run of their own. Tyrel Morgan finished the night with 10 points shooting 3-for-3 from three.
The Monarchs run repositioned them in the lead 64-56 with 4:30 left to play.
Texas State ended a 1-for-7 FG shooting run with 1:14 left with a 3-pointer from freshman guard Jordan Mason. Mason Harrell then got the rebound and took it for scoop layup at the rim the following possession, which brought the Bobcats trailing 68-67 with only 32 seconds left.
A foul sent Jordan Mason to the line make 1-for-2, which tied the game 68-68 with four seconds left. Old Dominion then inbounded opposite their goal.
Imo Essien caught the inbound and went coast-to-coast for a floater that bounced on the rim and eventually fell at the buzzer for the Monarchs, giving Old Dominion the victory.
“We were playing him to not foul, but he ended up just taking it all the way for the floater," Harrell said. “In that situation we have to turn him or force him to pass, but that’s something to learn from and we’ll be better at next time.”
The loss makes the Bobcats 4-8 at home with just two home games left on the schedule. The Monarchs, however, improved their win streak to three straight and maintain the fifth spot in Sun Belt Conference rankings, compared to Texas State ranking in at eleven.
Texas State will now hit the road to face Appalachian State and look to respond from this close loss.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holmes Center in Boone, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.