Texas State men’s basketball (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference) grabbed a victory at home playing against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt Conference), winning the contest with a final score of 66-62.
Texas State lost three straight games entering this home contest versus the Red Wolves and was able to grab the win with five players scoring in double figures.
Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson was proud of the way other players stepped up in a crucial game.
“I think we’ve got guys that are capable on any given night,” Johnson said, “So you want those guys to be engaged.”
Senior forward Tyrel Morgan led the team in scoring with 12 points and two steals alongside graduate forward Nighael Ceaser who had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Ceasers’ defense also caused many offensive problems for the Red Wolves, making up for five of Texas States’ eight blocked shots in the game.
Johnson is aware that Arkansas State has many players that want to finish under the basket, and was proud of the way his team defended the paint.
“When you’re playing against Caleb Fields, as talented of a player he is he definitely wants to finish at the rim,” Johnson said. “So we have to fully commit to the block because we know that he’s going to fully commit on the drive.”
Arkansas State only denied three shots in this game but managed to force nine steals as a team, with junior guard Caleb Fields recording five steals on the night.
Red Wolves’ senior guard Markise Davis led the game in scoring with 19 points and two steals to go along, but his five fouls forced him out of the game in the final minutes.
Ceaser believes that the home crowd certainly gives the Bobcats a greater boost of momentum during home games.
“To me, when you score and you hear the everybody roaring, it gives you more energy and boosts you up.” Ceaser said.
After the win, Texas State now prepares for its next home contest against Old Dominion University where the Bobcats will attempt to make it two wins in a row.
Tip off is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Strahan Arena and will be aired on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.