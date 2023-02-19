Texas State men’s basketball (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) clinched a 78-75 victory against Coastal Carolina (11-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) in the final minutes of play to avoid three straight losses.
In a game that was close throughout, the Bobcats prevailed with a few clutch moments down the stretch. Texas State tied the game 34-34 at halftime after eight lead changes and a 6-0 run to even the score.
Senior forward Nighael Ceaser scored 11 of his 15 total points in the first half while shooting 5-for-6 from the field. Ceaser also made the layup late in the game that secured the Bobcats win with just 20 seconds left on the clock.
Prior to the last second layup by Ceaser that put them ahead 76-75, the Bobcats found themselves up 74-72 with only one minute left in regulation after a basket from freshman guard Jordan Mason. Mason fouled Costal Carolina’s Antonio Daye Jr. the following play, and Daye Jr. converted the 3-point play putting the Bobcats down 75-74.
Mason finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Daye Jr. led the way for Costal Carolina with 20 points while shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Daye Jr. was just one of four players to touch double-digit points for the Chanticleers.
The game-high, however, belonged to senior guard Mason Harrell who finished with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Harrell scored 14 of those points in the second half while shooting 7-for-7 at the free-throw line.
Harrell, junior forward Nate Martin, junior guard Davion Coleman would all shoot 100% from the free-throw line , As a team the Bobcats shot 87.5% from the charity stripe.
Senior forward Tyrel Morgan also had double-digit points for the Bobcats, making a total of four players hitting the mark. Morgan had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from three.
This win was extremely timely for the Bobcats as they merely avoided a three-game losing streak.
The Bobcats will head home to Strahan Arena for their final two games of the regular season. Next up Texas state will host South Alabama after playing them on the road earlier in conference play. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
