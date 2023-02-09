Texas State men’s basketball (11-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) is looking to break a three-game losing streak at home versus Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt), at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. at Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats have lost three straight games on the road and now face a Red Wolves team looking for its second consecutive win after defeating Coastal Carolina Saturday.
Texas State is set to play four of its remaining six games at Strahan Arena, and will face an Arkansas State team that has a 1-8 record away from home this season.
Graduate guard Mason Harrell has been the team's main scoring option all season for the Bobcats, averaging 16.1 points per contest on 40% field goal shooting.
Arkansas State stands with two players averaging over 11 points per game in junior guard Caleb Fields and graduate forward Omar El-Sheikh.
El-Sheikh, who averages a team-high 9.4 rebounds a game, makes 50% of his shots with a large number of attempts coming from within the three point line.
Texas State senior forward Tyrel Morgan and graduate forward Nighael Ceaser both average over six rebounds and eight points per game.
The Bobcats will look to make it two straight victories at Strahan Arena after defeating Georgia Southern in the previous home matchup.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Strahan Arena and the game will be aired on ESPN+.
