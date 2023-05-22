One week after the women’s golf team competed at the inaugural National Golf Invitational with a fourth place finish, it was now the men’s turn to showcase their talents.
The event once again was hosted at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona, lasting three days from May 19-21.
Texas State was one of 13 thirteen golf programs competing at the Invitational.
Entering the final day of the Invitational the Bobcats were sitting in the top spot on the leaderboard with a four-stroke lead over second place Wyoming.
Texas State shot four-over par in the final round to finish the Invitational seven-under 857, finishing one stroke ahead of Wyoming and Penn State, who each finished second place with a score of six-under 858.
This was the third time this season the Bobcats have been crowned as tournament champions and the second time they finished with a seven-under 857. The last time came at the Tempest Collegiate in the fall.
The team’s 54-hole total also ties for the third best hole total in a tournament setting this season. Texas State also recorded the most birdies at the Invitational with 59.
Junior Marcelo Garza led the way for Texas State in all three rounds recording a new 18-hole low to solidify his best performance of the season.
Garza finished the Invitational in a tie for fifth place by carding a four-under 212. This was Garza’s best finish of the 2022-23 season and the second consecutive he has finished at the top of the Texas State lineup. He also registered four birdies in the final round.
Freshman Sakke Siltala wrapped up the first season of his young collegiate career with a score of three-under 213 to finish tied for seventh. This is his fifth second place finish in the Texas State lineup this season.
Siltala recorded the second most birdies among the 70 other golfers with 16.
Sophomore Jack Burke had his highest round of the Invitational on the final day finishing in a tie for 21st at one-over par.
Junior Kasper Nyland finished tied for 27th with two-over. Nyland co-led the Invitational with two eagles one of which came on the seventh hole in the final round on Sunday. He finishes the season tied with Siltala with four eagles.
Junior Tom Roed-Karlsen finished six-over 222, the Norway native’s fourth best 54-hole total of the 2022-2023 season.
