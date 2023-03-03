Texas State men's basketball (15-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) defeated Old Dominion University (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) with a score of 65-36 to move on to the semifinals.
Starting off with a foul on the shot against ODU to give them their first point, the Bobcats gained 16 points while holding the Monarchs to their one point for just under nine minutes, gaining a quick lead that they maintained for the entire game.
The Bobcat's first match against ODU ended with a loss for Texas State after the Monarchs made a buzzer beating layup to make the final score 68-70.
Bobcat's defense held ODU to 14 points in the first half, ending with an 18-point lead for Texas State and a score of 32-14, with senior guard, Mason Harrell finishing off the half for the Bobcats with an impressive 3-pointer, his first of two.
Texas State maintained their momentum in the second half with ODU never breaking the 16-point lead that the Bobcats gained early in the game. Sophomore forward, Brandon Love, scored five in a row for the Bobcats, gaining a lead of 19 points , 41-22, over the Monarchs with 12 minutes left in the second half.
The Bobcat's gained 24 more points on ODU while holding them to less than 40 points to finish off the game with a huge lead of 29 points, ending the Monarch's season and advancing Texas State to the semifinals.
ODU offense struggled to keep up with Texas State's accuracy in the quarterfinals, having a field goal percentage of 23.1 compared to the Bobcat's 46.3. They also went 10-19 on the free throw line while the Bobcat's made 80% of their shots with the team going 8-10 on the line.
The Bobcats will take on Marshall University (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
