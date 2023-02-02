Texas State men’s basketball (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt) will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana this Thursday where it set to face off against the Ragin Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) for the second time in 11 days.
It’s been a tumultuous season for the Bobcats, losing four of its last five games, but before that, the team was winners of three straight. Despite the year’s ups and downs, head coach Terrence Johnson still believes his group can shine.
“Certainly disappointed but not discouraged at all,” Johnson said after the team’s 67-58 loss to Southern Mississipi. “I like my team and think we have enough in the locker room to make a run down the stretch."
With just eight games left to go this season, the Bobcats must improve fast to see Johnson’s vision come to life.
Texas State was able to give Southern Miss a run for its money. The Bobcats managed to turn a seven-point half-time deficit into a two-point lead after a clutch layup from junior forward Nate Martin.
With the score at 55-53 and just 3:23 to play, Southern Miss closed out the game by knocking down a three and snagging a steal on the ensuing possession, forcing Texas State to foul the rest of the way.
Graduate forward and sixth-man Nighael Ceaser tied with freshman guard Jordan Mason for the team lead in scoring with 12.
Louisiana, who shares the top seed in the Sun Belt Conference with Southern Miss, just had a massive comeback win. The Ragin' Cajuns were able to erase a 19-point half-time deficit to pick up the 94-87 victory.
A pair of 20-plus point scorers led the way for Louisiana, as senior guard Greg Williams Jr. dropped 21 while junior forward Jordan Brown tossed in 20 of his own.
The Bobcats fell 60-51 in its first matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns on Jan. 21. Now, the team will look to avenge that loss in a tough road environment.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.
