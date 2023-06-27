The Texas State men’s basketball team put the finishing touches on its 2023-2024 roster with the addition of five new players.
Texas State needed to restock its roster after the departure of nine players to both graduation and the transfer portal following the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Four of the five newcomers have previously played at Division I programs during their collegiate careers.
“We're excited about this new era of Bobcat Basketball," Head Coach Terrence Johnson said in a statement. "We have a number of new guys that bring a wealth of experience and a diversified skill set.”
Sophomore guard Coleton Benson transferred to Texas State from the United States Military Academy West Point. In his freshman campaign, last season Benson averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field, 37.1% from three and 81.3% from the free throw line. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18 steals. The Austin native will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Freshman forward Ryan Bolton is the only member of the five-man group who arrives in San Marcos without any experience on a college court. Last season during his senior year at Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Waller, Texas Bolton helped lead his team to a CIBA Tournament title and was an All-CIBA Second Team Selection.
Fifth-year forward Chris Nix transferred to Texas State after spending the last two seasons at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee. Prior to his time at Columbia State Nix played two seasons at UT Martin.
Last season Nix averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and shot 61.7% from the field.
Junior guard Josh O’Garro transferred to Texas State after spending last season at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas. O’Garro played his freshman year at the University of Oklahoma and sophomore season at San Jose State University before going to the JUCO ranks.
Last season at Colby Community College O’Garro led his team in scoring with 20.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and shot 48.5% from the field.
Junior forward Christian Turner comes to Texas State from Sun Belt Conference foe Troy University. During his three-year stint with the Trojans Turner played in 92 games and started in 25. Last season he averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also has registered 31 steals and 11 blocks during his collegiate career. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Back during the early signing period in December Texas State signed a three-man recruiting class consisting of three-star guard Kaden Gumbs and a pair of JUCO players in Dontae Horne and Elijah Tate.
The addition of the five newcomers along with Gumbs, Horne and Tate brings Texas State’s 2023-2024 roster to 14 one shy of the NCAA limit.
