Texas State (0-1) will look to secure its first win of the season and defend home court in Strahan Arena at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 against Mid-America Christian University (2-0).
The Bobcats dropped its first game of the season against Washington State University 83-61.
The Cats' converted just 25% of its three-point attempts and only 46% of their free throws. Senior guard Mason Harrell led the team in points with 17.
The Cougars fared much better from the floor, shooting 52% overall, including nine makes on 20 three-point attempts. Washington State had four players reach double figures in scoring, with sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye’s 18 points led the team.
Texas State will now look to rebound from the loss in their home opener against the Evangels.
MACU is officially 2-0 on the season, scoring over 100 points in each of those wins. However, its most recent contest was a 96-71 loss to the University of Nebraska Omaha in an exhibition game.
Sophomore guard Tarrence Gaines led the team in points against Omaha with 14, but sophomore guard Daraun Clark might’ve proved to be the team’s go-to option after popping off for 32 and 22 points in the team’s two wins.
Thursday night’s matchup will be the first ever between Texas State and MACU.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. The game will air on ESPN+.
