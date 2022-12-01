Coming off a second-place finish in the Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Texas State (4-3) will look to rebound from its tournament loss in a match at Lamar (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas.
The Bobcats were able to advance to the tournament championship game with a victory over Southern Utah, but failed to claim first place after a 72-65 loss to the University of Hawaii.
Senior guard Mason Harrell was able to notch his fourth 20-point game in a row, but it wasn't enough to nab the win.
Despite leading in key categories like points in the paint, points off turnovers and second-chance points, Texas State was unable to get out of its own way.
The Bobcats tallied 26 total personal fouls, allowing the Rainbow Warriors to convert 20 of 31 free throws while Texas State was only able to take 12 trips to the line, connecting on just eight of its attempts.
After the game, Coach Terrence Johnson still had confidence in his team and knows that they can come back from the loss.
"I thought we had opportunities but credit (Hawaii), they had a great home court advantage," Johnson said. "We came up short, but I like my team and think we're trending up. I am looking forward to the response."
Lamar also lost in its last game, falling 75-50 to SMU. The loss marked the third in a row for the Cardinals after starting the season 3-1.
Sophomore center Valentin Catt was the team's leading scorer, rebounder and blocker with 16, seven and two respectively. Freshman guard Nate Calmese finished second on the team with 11 points.
Texas State and Lamar are an even 8-8 in all-time record against each other. The Bobcats hold a four-game win streak over the Cardinals, with the last three of those matchups taking place in San Marcos. This matchup, Texas State will travel to Beaumont where it has gone 3-4 all-time.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.