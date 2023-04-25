Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora came to Texas State not knowing what to expect.
His recruitment process differed from most, only getting to see the campus via FaceTime due to COVID-19 restrictions. That still didn't stop him from committing to Texas State just two hours after he received his official offer during his junior year of high school.
For Mora, Texas State offered the perfect small-town feel that he sought.
Since his first collegiate series versus Northwestern, where he hit three home runs in his first three at-bats, Mora has been remarkable, breaking the Texas State freshman single-season home run record just halfway through the season, an accolade that he does not take lightly.
“It means a lot. It's an honor to break a record and hopefully hold it a while and keep adding more to that number to make it harder for the next guy,” Mora said.
Despite his success, Mora has stayed humble, understanding that he still has much to learn from his teammates.
“At the end of the day, I’m a freshman coming into a new program with a lot of older guys and watching how they lead and how they do what they do and understanding my role as a freshman,” Mora said.
Sophomore infielder Daylan Pena has also taken notice of Mora’s impact on the team.
“As a player on and off the field, he has been an impact. He is an awesome guy,” Pena said.
The transition from high school to college was difficult for Mora since he had to learn to balance a more rigorous game schedule with school.
“It's a big change going from high school, playing two games a week, to college, where you play four or five games and also have to manage school," Mora said. "You're on your own with nobody telling you what you have to do... I'm surprised, but at the same time, I prepared myself in the fall to get my schoolwork done before baseball."
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout said Mora has a rare maturity for a freshman and is impressed with the leadership role he has taken on with the team.
“He's a very humble person and a really good teammate. He calls time and goes and talks to our pitchers. You don't see a lot of freshmen do that,” Trout said.
Trout said Mora’s ability to handle his emotions and his trust in his teammates contribute to his success on the field.
"Even on his bad days, he maintains a consistent personality. I think that's why he's having so much success because he doesn't get too high on the highs or too low on the lows. He just goes about his business every day and understands that he has really good players around him that can help out," Trout said.
Regardless of the success Mora has sustained, he is ready to look to the future and hopes to continue his productive season while also helping his team achieve the goals he believes they are capable of.
"Everything we want to do is right in front of us. If we keep playing like we are now, we have a chance to have a special year like we did last year," Mora said. "For myself, I just need to keep doing what I can to help this team and be a team player at all costs."
