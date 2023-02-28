Texas State freshman infielder Chase Mora from Tomball, Texas, had a record-breaking start to his collegiate career after going 3-for-3 in home runs for his first three plate appearances.
In the second game of the Bobcats' opening series against Northwestern University, Mora came in as a pinch hitter for his first at-bat. On the second pitch, Mora hit a three-run home run to bring the Texas State lead to 17-4. The home run hit to the left-center field had an impressive distance of 416 feet and was hit 107 mph off the bat.
"I was just thinking, 'get a hit,'" Mora said. "I mean we've been working all year for this moment. I knew when my time came I had to take advantage of it and sure enough, I did ... it was crazy. I was speechless and it'll be a moment I never forget."
In the next game, Mora followed his first home run with two more in his next two at-bats. His second home run, which brought the lead to 20-3 against NU, tied the Bobcats' record of seven home runs for the most home runs hit in a single game.
The excitement did not end there with Mora. Not only was his next at-bat another home run, but it was a grand slam to break the team's home run record in a single game with eight and bring the game to a final of 24-9 to win all three games of the series.
"We've got competitive guys that want their chances too," head coach Steven Trout said. "Chase Mora, you know, it's just unreal what that guy has done in his three at-bats. They get their moment and they want more at-bats so it's making everybody just continue to compete and continue to rise to the occasion."
Mora's performance allowed him to be named one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week and the Dick Howser Trophy Hitter of the Week.
"We try to lead these guys and take them under our wing, and show them that we're all here for a reason, we're all on the same team, we're all wearing the same jersey representing the same school and so I mean the fact that he just went out there and did his thing and is having fun you know that's what we want to see from everybody," senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez said.
Mora currently has a batting average of .600 and a slugging percentage of 2.400 following his performances against Northwestern and Oral Roberts.
