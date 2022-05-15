No. 15 Texas State Baseball (38-11, 20-4 Sun Belt) is slated to face the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (30-17, 17-7 Sun Belt) in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series, the last weekend series at Bobcat Ballpark of the season. The first pitch between the two squads in game one is set for 6 p.m. on May 13, at Bobcat Ballpark.
In the last ten meetings between the Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns, the maroon and gold have won seven of the matchups. The two teams have not played at Bobcat Ballpark since 2018. The Bobcats hold a 7-6 advantage at home in San Marcos although are trailing the all-time series 18-24.
Amongst daily starters, both squads have four batters hitting over the .300 mark on the season. For the Bobcats, senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield leads the team in batting average (.387), on-base plus slugging (1.138), runs (63), hits (72), total bases (127) and steals (12).
As for the Ragin’ Cajuns, their best hitter is sophomore outfielder Carson Roccaforte. Roccaforte leads the red and black in batting average (.367), on-base plus slugging (1.119), runs (38), hits (61), home runs (13), runs batted in (55), total bases (115) and steals (19).
The starters for the weekend series for the Bobcats are junior right-hander Zeke Wood (5-1, 2.29 ERA) on Friday, sophomore right-hander Levi Wells (6-1, 2.42 ERA) on Saturday and sophomore right-hander Tony Robie (2-0, 4.99 ERA) on Sunday.
Slated for the Ragin’ Cajuns to start the weekend is senior left-hander Brandon Talley (3-2, 3.72 ERA) on Friday, senior right-hander Jacob Schultz (3-3, 3.92 ERA) on Saturday and senior right-hander Jeff Wilson (4-2, 3.86 ERA) on Sunday.
The Bobcats will be looking for their fourth-straight series win as well as back-to-back conference series sweep to close out conference play in Bobcat Ballpark.
The series between Texas State and Louisiana is set to begin on Friday, May 13, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. and Sunday’s is set for 1 p.m. to close out the three-game series.
Reporter Kyle Owen will be live-tweeting all three games of the weekend series.
